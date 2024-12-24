Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 447 December 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-447: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. 

Author
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 10:26 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-447: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department declared the “Sthree Sakthi SS-447 Result“ on Tuesday (Dec 24). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 447 was drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 447 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 2000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 200

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

