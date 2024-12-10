Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 445 December 10 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-445: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Keep refreshing this page at 3 pm for LIVE updates.

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 445 December 10 2024: winning ticket, prize money 1st prize Rs 75 lakh anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 8:32 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 8:32 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-445: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS-445 Result“ on Tuesday (Dec 10). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 445 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 445 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 200

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Newborn's body found in river in Kozhikode; probe begins anr

Kerala: Newborn's body found in river in Kozhikode; probe begins

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Centre for delaying Wayanad disaster relief & misleading public dmn

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Centre for delaying Wayanad disaster relief & misleading public

Nursing student Chaitanya remains in critical condition following suicide attempt in Kerala's Kanhangad dmn

Nursing student Chaithanya remains in critical condition following suicide attempt in Kerala's Kanhangad

Kerala: IMG to assess impact of Nava Kerala Sadas initiative led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

Kerala: IMG to assess impact of Nava Kerala Sadas initiative led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala: Clashes during SFI protest over nursing student's suicide attempt in Kanhangad anr

Kerala: Clashes during SFI protest over nursing student's suicide attempt in Kanhangad

Recent Stories

Actress Alya Manasa purchases 2 crore boat house in Kerala: Details inside NTI

Actress Alya Manasa purchases 2 crore boat house in Kerala: Details inside

TASMAC shops to remain closed for 3 days during Thiruvannamalai Deepam AJR

TASMAC shops to remain closed for 3 days during Thiruvannamalai Deepam

Gita Jayanti 2024: Know date, significance, how to celebrate and more anr

Gita Jayanti 2024: Know date, significance, how to celebrate and more

Karnataka Lokayukta raids across 6 districts including Bengaluru vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka Lokayukta raids across 6 districts including Bengaluru

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra forms surprising bond with Karan Veer Mehra, shocks contestants [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra forms surprising bond with Karan Veer Mehra, shocks contestants [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon