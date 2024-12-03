Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 444 December 03 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-444: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Keep refreshing this page at 3 pm for LIVE Updates.
 

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 444 December 03 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 9:02 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-444: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department declared the “Sthree Sakthi SS-444 Result“ on Tuesday (Dec 03). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 444 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 444 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 200

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Holiday declared for schools in four districts on tuesday december 3 amid heavy rainfall; Check details anr

Kerala: Holiday declared for schools in four districts amid heavy rainfall; Check details

Kerala SHOCKER: 5 MBBS students killed in car-bus collision in Alappuzha; 2 critical anr

Kerala SHOCKER: 5 MBBS students killed in car-bus collision in Alappuzha; 2 critical

Kerala: Police report clears allegations of money delivery by UDF in blue trolley bag ahead of Palakkad bypoll dmn

Kerala: Police report clears allegations of money delivery by UDF in blue trolley bag ahead of Palakkad bypoll

Kerala: Rs 3 point 91 lakh fine imposed after 420 inspections in Sabarimala for overcharging, food safety violations anr

Kerala: Rs 3.91 lakh fine imposed after 420 inspections in Sabarimala for overcharging, food safety violations

Kerala weather: Red alert issued for 5 districts, orange alert in 4 amid forecast of heavy rainfall dmn

Kerala weather: Red alert issued for 5 districts, orange alert in 4 amid forecast of heavy rainfall

Recent Stories

Akal Takht asks Sukhbir Badal to clean Golden Temple washrooms, kitchens; Here's why gcw

Akal Takht asks Sukhbir Badal to clean Golden Temple washrooms, kitchens; Here's why

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on ATG

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on

Karnataka suffers from Cyclone Fengal effect: Yellow alert issued for 6 districts vkp

Karnataka suffers from Cyclone Fengal effect: Yellow alert issued for 6 districts

Kolkata Weather Update: Met office makes HUGE forecast; Check today's forecast, AQI level of the city ATG

Kolkata Weather Update: Met office makes HUGE forecast; Check today's forecast, AQI level of the city

Bengaluru other districts to receive heavy rainfall for next 2 days as Cyclone Fengal's impact lingers IMD predicts gcw

Bengaluru, other districts to receive heavy rainfall for next 2 days as Cyclone Fengal's impact lingers

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon