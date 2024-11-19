Kerala Lottery Results LIVE| Sthree Sakthi SS 442 November 19 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 75 lakh?

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-442: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Keep refreshing this page at 3 pm for LIVE updates.
 

Kerala Lottery results sthree sakthi ss 442 november 19 2024 winning ticket, prize money live updates anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 10:02 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-442: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS-442 Result“ on Tuesday (November 19). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 442 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 442 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 200

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

