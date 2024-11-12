Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 441 November 12 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 75 lakh?

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-441: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Keep refreshing this page for LIVE updates at 3 pm.
 

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 441 November 12 2024: Check winning ticket prize money winner anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-441: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS-441 Result“ on Tuesday (November 12). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 441 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 441 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 200

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: 7 lives lost in just two weeks due to train accidents in Malappuram district anr

Kerala: 7 lives lost in just two weeks due to train accidents in Malappuram district

Kerala: Supreme Court extends interim bail of actor Siddique in sexual assault case dmn

Kerala: Supreme Court extends interim bail of actor Siddique in sexual assault case

Kerala Gold Rate November 12 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 12 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Kerala: Waqf Board issues land reclamation notices to 37 families in Thrissur Chavakkad anr

Kerala: Waqf Board issues land reclamation notices to 37 families in Thrissur's Chavakkad

Kerala: Rs 19.7 lakhs cash found in car during election checks in Chelakkara, man in custody dmn

Kerala: Rs 19.7 lakhs cash found in car during election checks in Chelakkara, man in custody

Recent Stories

Russia to Brazil: 7 countries with the largest forest area cover ATG

Russia to Brazil: 7 countries with the largest forest area cover

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Check PM Modi, Amit Shah's bags too - Uddhav to ECI after viral video (WATCH) gcw

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Check PM Modi, Amit Shah's bags too - Uddhav to ECI after viral video (WATCH)

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia snt

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia

Bombshell satellite images indicate China working on nuclear reactor for new aircraft carrier; see pics shk

Bombshell satellite images indicate China working on nuclear reactor for new aircraft carrier; see pics

YRKKH Abhira's daring move for child creates chaos ATG

YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira's daring move for child creates chaos

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon