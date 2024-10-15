Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 437 October 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-437: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.
     

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 437 October 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 10:20 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-437: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS-437 Result“ on Tuesday (Oct 15). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS.437 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

    Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 437 lottery is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 200

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Protests erupt after Kannur ADM's death, panchayat president Divya comes under fire

    Kerala: Protests erupt after Kannur ADM's death, panchayat president Divya comes under fire

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan assures darshan for pilgrims without pre-booking at Sabarimala anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan assures darshan for pilgrims without pre-booking at Sabarimala

    Kerala: Actor Baiju's Audi has history of flouting traffic laws, fined 7 times in one year dmn

    Kerala: Actor Baiju's Audi has history of flouting traffic laws, fined 7 times in one year

    Kerala: 5-year-old student brutally caned at Thrissur school; teacher booked anr

    Kerala: 5-year-old student brutally caned at Thrissur school; teacher booked

    Kerala: Kannur ADM Naveen Babu found dead at residence anr

    Kerala: Kannur ADM Naveen Babu found dead at residence

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan bodyguard Shera's salary, net worth and more RBA

    Salman Khan bodyguard Shera's salary, net worth and more

    cricket India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Rain Threatens Bengaluru Match scr

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru

    Hyundai IPO opens for subscription: Check GMP, price band, other details gcw

    Hyundai IPO opens for subscription: Check GMP, price band, other details

    Testimony of murdered persons relatives cannot be ignored says Karnataka High Court vkp

    'Testimony of murdered person’s relatives cannot be ignored': Karnataka High Court

    Aircraft Belly Landing: Procedures, Causes, and Safety Measures anr

    What is Aircraft Belly Landings?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon