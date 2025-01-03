Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-413 January 3 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-413: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Friday (Jan 3).
 

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-413 January 3 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 2:36 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 2:36 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 413: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Dec 20) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-413 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-413 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-413 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Periya twin murder: Double life imprisonment to 10 convicts, 5 year imprisonment to 4 others dmn

Periya twin murder: Double life imprisonment for 10 convicts, 5 year imprisonment for 4 others

Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon' dmn

Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon'

Asianet News wins top awards for coverage at 2023 Kerala State School Sports Meet and Arts Festival dmn

Asianet News wins top awards for coverage at 2023 Kerala State School Sports Meet and Arts Festival

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-554 January 2 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-554 January 2 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Footage of MLA Uma Thomas' fall from stadium gallery during dance event in Kochi shows safety lapses (WATCH)

Footage of MLA Uma Thomas' fall from stadium gallery during dance event in Kochi shows safety lapses (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Premanand Maharaj Tips: How much food to eat in 24 hours? RBA

Premanand Maharaj Tips: How much food to eat in 24 hours?

Puneet Khurana suicide: 'No capacity to pay Rs 10 lakh more': Delhi cafe owner's last video before suicide surfaces gcw

Puneet Khurana suicide | 'No capacity to pay Rs 10 lakh more': Cafe owner's last video before suicide surfaces

Olx to Quikr-Know where to find second-hand bikes under 50,000 RBA

Olx to Quikr-Know where to find second-hand bikes under 50,000

PM Modi calls AAP an 'aapda' for Delhi, accuses Kejriwal of corruption and glorifying it (WATCH) snt

PM Modi calls AAP an 'aapda' for Delhi, accuses Kejriwal of corruption and glorifying it (WATCH)

Pongal Holiday: You will get leave from January 13th and 17th for festival RBA

Pongal Holiday: You will get leave from January 13th and 17th for festival

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon