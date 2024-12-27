Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-412: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Friday (Dec 27).
 

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 412: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Dec 20) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-412 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-412 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-412 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala HC rules in favour of estate land acquisition to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide disaster survivors dmn

Kerala HC rules in favour of estate land acquisition to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide disaster survivors

Mortal remains of Malayalam literary giant MT Vasudevan Nair consigned to flames with full state honours dmn

Mortal remains of Malayalam literary giant MT Vasudevan Nair consigned to flames with full state honours

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-553 December 26 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-553 December 26 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

PM Narendra Modi and LoP Rahul Gandhi express condolences on MT Vasudevan Nair's passing dmn

PM Narendra Modi and LoP Rahul Gandhi express condolences on MT Vasudevan Nair's passing

MT Vasudevan Nair's demise: Asianet News' 'Beloved MT' tribute in Kozhikode lasted for 7 days anr

MT Vasudevan Nair's demise: Asianet News' 'Beloved MT' tribute in Kozhikode lasted for 7 days

Recent Stories

Honey Singh REFUSES to patch-up with Badshah; Here's what the rapper said ATG

Honey Singh REFUSES to patch-up with Badshah; Here's what the rapper said

Why do we shiver in cold weather? Unveiling the science behind shivering NTI

Why do we shiver in cold weather? Unveiling the science behind shivering

iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 top 5 value packed smartphone of 2024 you cant miss gcw

iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24: Top 5 value-packed smartphones of 2024 you can’t miss

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000 NTI

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000

Manmohan Singh passes away aged 92: Here's why former PM wore blue turban; Read on ATG

Manmohan Singh passes away aged 92: Here's why former PM wore blue turban; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon