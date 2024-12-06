Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-409 December 06 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-409: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results will be declared at 3 pm on Friday (Dec 06).
 

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-409 December 06 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 9:31 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 409: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Dec 06) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-409 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-409 lottery will take place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-409 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian delegation to attend ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as Cardinal at Vatican Rajeev chandrasekhar anr

Indian delegation to witness ordainment of Fr George Jacob Koovakad as Cardinal at Vatican

Alappuzha car crash: Another medical student succumbs to injuries, death toll rises to six dmn

Alappuzha car crash: Another medical student succumbs to injuries, death toll rises to six

NIA raids locations in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru murder dmn

NIA raids locations in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru murder

Kerala: SFI activists assault differently-abled student at University College in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: SFI activists assault differently-abled student at University College in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Vehicle owner who rented car to medicos collected license after crash in Alappuzha, to face action dmn

Alappuzha car crash: Vehicle owner who rented car to medicos collected license after accident, to face action

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Malaika Arora trolled for donning unbuttoned shirt without bra RBA

(PHOTOS) Malaika Arora trolled for donning unbuttoned shirt without bra

TVS Radeon: A fuel-efficient 110cc bike offering 71kmpl mileage under Rs 75,000 gcw

TVS Radeon: A fuel-efficient 110cc bike offering 71kmpl mileage under Rs 75,000

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH] ATG

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH]

Who is Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, playback singer and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife? gcw

Who is Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, singer and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife?

Indian delegation to attend ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as Cardinal at Vatican Rajeev chandrasekhar anr

Indian delegation to witness ordainment of Fr George Jacob Koovakad as Cardinal at Vatican

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon