Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-399 September 27 2024: Check the first prize winner of Rs 70 lakh

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 399: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Sep 27) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-399 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-399 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-399 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

NU 948447

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

NN 157820

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

NN 948447

NO 948447

NP 948447

NR 948447

NS 948447

NT 948447

NV 948447

NW 948447

NX 948447

NY 948447

NZ 948447



3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

NN 379439

NO 323231

NP 804573

NR 922841

NS 804446

NT 764448

NU 350911

NV 794420

NW 900775

NX 375225

NY 629723

NZ 412728

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

