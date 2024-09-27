Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-399 September 27 2024: Check the first prize winner of Rs 70 lakh

    Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-399: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Friday (Sep 27).

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-399 September 27 2024: Check the first prize winner of Rs 70 lakh dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 2:47 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 399: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Sep 27) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-399 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-399 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-399 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    NU 948447

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    NN 157820

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    NN 948447
    NO 948447
    NP 948447
    NR 948447
    NS 948447
    NT 948447
    NV 948447
    NW 948447
    NX 948447
    NY 948447
    NZ 948447

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    NN 379439
    NO 323231
    NP 804573
    NR 922841
    NS 804446
    NT 764448
    NU 350911
    NV 794420
    NW 900775
    NX 375225
    NY 629723
    NZ 412728

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

