    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-392 Aug 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-392: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results will be declared at 3 pm on Friday (Aug 09).

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 392: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Aug 09) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-392 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-392 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-392 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

     

