Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-383 June 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-383: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results will be declared at 3 pm on Friday (June 07).

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-383 June 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 383: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (June 07) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-383 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-383 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-383 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

     

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Heavy rains expected to lash state today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 12 districts June 7 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rains expected to lash state today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 12 districts

    Kerala: Swapna Suresh granted bail in defamation case filed by CPI(M) state general secretary MV Govindan anr

    Kerala: Swapna Suresh granted bail in defamation case filed by CPI(M) state general secretary MV Govindan

    Kerala: Newborn baby dies at Alappuzha Medical College; Family alleges medical negligence anr

    Kerala: Newborn baby dies after 8 days at Alappuzha Medical College; Family alleges medical negligence

    Kerala: BJP's K Surendran improves vote share in Wayanad amid tough fight from Rahul Gandhi in LS polls; Read anr

    Kerala: BJP's K Surendran improves vote share in Wayanad amid tough fight from Rahul Gandhi in LS polls; Read

    Kerala: 'Will also work for Tamil Nadu.' Newly elected BJP MP from Thrissur constituency Suresh Gopi to meet Narendra Modi in Delhi anr

    Kerala: 'Will also work for Tamil Nadu.' Newly elected BJP MP Suresh Gopi to meet Narendra Modi today

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Kalasa-Kudremukh state highway plagued with potholes, motorists face major issues in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Kalasa-Kudremukh state highway plagued with potholes, motorists face major issues in Chikkamagaluru

    Kerala: Heavy rains expected to lash state today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 12 districts June 7 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rains expected to lash state today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 12 districts

    Little Hearts REVIEW: Is Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar's movie worth watching? Here's what netizens are saying RBA

    Little Hearts REVIEW: Is Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar's movie worth watching? Here's what netizens are saying

    When Virat Kohli talked about his two heartbreaks in one year RKK

    When Virat Kohli talked about his two heartbreaks in one year

    Three arrested for using forged Aadhaar cards to enter Parliament complex; check details AJR

    Three arrested for using forged Aadhaar cards to enter Parliament complex; check details

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon