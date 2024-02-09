Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-366 09 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-365: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.
Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 366: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Feb 09) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-366 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-366 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.
Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-366 prize breakup:
1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
Result Awaited
2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Result Awaited
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Result Awaited
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Result Awaited
4th Prize: Rs 5000
Result Awaited
5th Prize: Rs 1000
Result Awaited
6th Prize: Rs 500
Result Awaited
7th Prize: Rs 100
Result Awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.
