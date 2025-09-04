Kerala Karunya Plus KN-588 lottery draw takes place on September 4 at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 200. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-588 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-588 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-588 on September 4:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PT 336829 (GURUVAYOOR)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PN 336829

PO 336829

PP 336829

PR 336829

PS 336829

PU 336829

PV 336829

PW 336829

PX 336829

PY 336829

PZ 336829

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

PY 264876 (KASARAGOD)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

PR 834222 (CHITTUR)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0141 0353 0633 1356 3369 4085 4540 4911 5459 6326 6421 6839 8126 8151 8544 8962 8982 9107 9174 9714

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0975 3912 5724 7295 8904 9083

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0278 0322 0847 0914 1097 1147 1328 1368 2657 2724 2773 3834 3961 4663 4810 5162 5318 5492 6151 6201 6416 6609 6740 7803 7999 8106 8255 8400 9204 9860

7th Prize: Rs 500

0155 0158 0232 0306 0352 0357 0394 0638 0709 0743 0873 0893 0908 1153 1187 1255 1341 1446 1487 1542 2005 2060 2177 2285 2629 2816 3001 3190 3299 3300 3508 3666 3729 3753 3776 3902 3982 4044 4181 4271 4451 4880 5250 5253 5357 5389 5439 5685 5772 5890 6186 6324 6484 6799 7346 7545 7631 7698 7739 7763 7834 8009 8034 8088 8134 8588 8617 8686 8689 8770 9035 9309 9485 9622 9657 9742

8th Prize: Rs 200

0003 0048 0144 0323 0559 0665 0736 0812 0848 0900 0968 1083 1344 1567 1589 1738 1776 1787 1873 2372 2441 2464 2585 2725 2839 2858 2920 2980 3115 3125 3127 3135 3303 3344 3366 3403 3512 3540 3825 4042 4070 4084 4389 4461 4594 4798 4881 4964 5174 5246 5337 5345 5738 5817 6052 6092 6230 6286 6329 6526 6856 7117 7274 7340 7354 7393 7431 7461 7726 7840 7900 7921 8050 8401 8515 8540 8745 8804 8836 9264 9444 9530 9652 9670

9th Prize: Rs 100

0075 0114 0127 0342 0452 0714 0791 0802 0820 0884 0924 1138 1306 1335 1353 1459 1592 1694 1745 1774 1783 1792 1832 1850 1902 1924 2002 2102 2156 2192 2264 2297 2313 2375 2390 2407 2418 2466 2502 2506 2590 2591 2606 2660 2762 3003 3005 3028 3174 3258 3278 3311 3405 3410 3424 3575 3647 3688 3725 3835 3964 4159 4245 4266 4269 4383 4409 4508 4560 4697 4888 4907 4949 5017 5105 5218 5303 5312 5473 5497 5547 5739 5934 5961 6056 6115 6325 6344 6371 6397 6406 6552 6553 6589 6628 6699 6728 6763 6801 6911 7080 7211 7250 7356 7548 7599 7622 7682 7716 7740 7809 8014 8086 8211 8224 8242 8308 8309 8333 8355 8492 8493 8582 8596 8744 8749 8753 8769 8938 8989 8994 9060 9124 9167 9186 9193 9229 9292 9326 9391 9417 9423 9471 9492 9494 9513 9532 9576 9611 9688 9720 9881 9920 9967 9975 9978

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.