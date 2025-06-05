The Kerala State Lotteries Department announces the Karunya Plus KN 575 lottery results. The draw takes place at 3 pm, with prizes ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 1 crore. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days.

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-575 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya PLus KN-575 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the prize structure of Karunya Plus KN-575:

1st Prize: Rs One Crore

TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000

TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakhs

TBA

3rd Prize: 5 lakh

TBA

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

TBA

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

TBA

6th Prize: Rs 500

TBA

7th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

8th Prize: Rs 50

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.