Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-556 January 16 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 556: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Jan 16).

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 556: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 556 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-556 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

PH 586929

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

PC 556950

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

PA 586929

PB 586929

PC 586929

PD 586929

PE 586929

PF 586929

PG 586929

PJ 586929

PK 586929

PL 586929

PM 586929

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

1) PA 618438

2) PB 819044

3) PC 835885

4) PD 160535

5) PE 884632

6) PF 136527

7) PG 671849

8) PH 443010

9) PJ 898198

10) PK 621870

11) PL 899665

12) PM 121018

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0516 0804 1537 2669 5489 6055 6164 6601 6636 6662 6884 7147 7500 7750 7822 8355 8952 9169

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0134 0545 1282 1395 1651 2166 2291 2438 3138 3308 3412 3737 3813 4203 4403 5006 5010 5043 5283 5288 5498 5599 5612 5820 7100 7601 7743 8114 8385 9050 9077 9320 9652 9805



6th Prize: Rs 500

0227 0261 0851 0929 1128 1287 1878 2003 2063 2068 2357 2430 2515 2541 2723 2923 3395 3406 3436 3437 3476 3478 3535 3662 3822 4004 4075 4198 4241 4383 4569 4648 4684 4940 4975 5083 5177 5254 5494 5653 5763 5839 5996 6028 6152 6220 6276 6318 6398 6497 6628 6903 7061 7124 7194 7289 7387 7420 7638 7652 7698 7797 7929 7949 8056 8098 8228 8241 8262 8312 8417 8977 9034 9271 9420 9467 9475 9620 9700 9793



7th Prize: Rs 100

0039 0160 0184 0312 0329 0398 0428 0465 0582 0631 0640 0755 0909 0927 1020 1066 1115 1138 1149 1157 1211 1224 1361 1422 1497 1516 1519 1601 1704 1880 1883 2097 2109 2129 2324 2442 2579 2625 2721 2781 2864 2881 2902 3046 3121 3128 3213 3578 3750 4045 4067 4069 4186 4201 4328 4420 4439 4465 4631 4663 4861 4893 4932 4964 5003 5020 5069 5074 5113 5190 5260 5285 5415 5465 5522 5597 5611 5699 5803 5875 5981 5983 6040 6119 6246 6282 6640 6686 6712 6744 6893 6924 7058 7070 7073 7074 7174 7198 7217 7227 7276 7339 7749 7979 8058 8138 8201 8214 8268 8421 8431 8457 8483 8590 8626 8660 8793 8963 9025 9192 9464 9490 9537 9579 9792 9848

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

