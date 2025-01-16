Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-556 January 16 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 556: The lottery draw was  conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Jan 16). 
 

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-556 January 16 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 2:38 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 3:44 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 556: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 556 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-556 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

PH 586929

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

PC 556950

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

PA 586929
PB 586929
PC 586929
PD 586929
PE 586929
PF 586929
PG 586929
PJ 586929
PK 586929
PL 586929
PM 586929

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

1) PA 618438
2) PB 819044
3) PC 835885
4) PD 160535
5) PE 884632
6) PF 136527
7) PG 671849
8) PH 443010
9) PJ 898198
10) PK 621870
11) PL 899665
12) PM 121018

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0516  0804  1537  2669  5489  6055  6164  6601  6636  6662  6884  7147  7500  7750  7822  8355  8952  9169

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0134  0545  1282  1395  1651  2166  2291  2438  3138  3308  3412  3737  3813  4203  4403  5006  5010  5043  5283  5288  5498  5599  5612  5820  7100  7601  7743  8114  8385  9050  9077  9320  9652  9805

6th Prize: Rs 500

0227  0261  0851  0929  1128  1287  1878  2003  2063  2068  2357  2430  2515  2541  2723  2923  3395  3406  3436  3437  3476  3478  3535  3662  3822  4004  4075  4198  4241  4383  4569  4648  4684  4940  4975  5083  5177  5254  5494  5653  5763  5839  5996  6028  6152  6220  6276  6318  6398  6497  6628  6903  7061  7124  7194  7289  7387  7420  7638  7652  7698  7797  7929  7949  8056  8098  8228  8241  8262  8312  8417  8977  9034  9271  9420  9467  9475  9620  9700  9793

7th Prize: Rs 100

0039  0160  0184  0312  0329  0398  0428  0465  0582  0631  0640  0755  0909  0927  1020  1066  1115  1138  1149  1157  1211  1224  1361  1422  1497  1516  1519  1601  1704  1880  1883  2097  2109  2129  2324  2442  2579  2625  2721  2781  2864  2881  2902  3046  3121  3128  3213  3578  3750  4045  4067  4069  4186  4201  4328  4420  4439  4465  4631  4663  4861  4893  4932  4964  5003  5020  5069  5074  5113  5190  5260  5285  5415  5465  5522  5597  5611  5699  5803  5875  5981  5983  6040  6119  6246  6282  6640  6686  6712  6744  6893  6924  7058  7070  7073  7074  7174  7198  7217  7227  7276  7339  7749  7979  8058  8138  8201  8214  8268  8421  8431  8457  8483  8590  8626  8660  8793  8963  9025  9192  9464  9490  9537  9579  9792  98480039  0160  0184  0312  0329  0398  0428  0465  0582  0631  0640  0755  0909  0927  1020  1066  1115  1138  1149  1157  1211  1224  1361  1422  1497  1516  1519  1601  1704  1880  1883  2097  2109  2129  2324  2442  2579  2625  2721  2781  2864  2881  2902  3046  3121  3128  3213  3578  3750  4045  4067  4069  4186  4201  4328  4420  4439  4465  4631  4663  4861  4893  4932  4964  5003  5020  5069  5074  5113  5190  5260  5285  5415  5465  5522  5597  5611  5699  5803  5875  5981  5983  6040  6119  6246  6282  6640  6686  6712  6744  6893  6924  7058  7070  7073  7074  7174  7198  7217  7227  7276  7339  7749  7979  8058  8138  8201  8214  8268  8421  8431  8457  8483  8590  8626  8660  8793  8963  9025  9192  9464  9490  9537  9579  9792  9848

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

