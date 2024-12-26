Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-553 December 26 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 553: The lottery draw was  conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Dec 26). 
 

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-553 December 26 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 2:02 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 553: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 553 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-553 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

