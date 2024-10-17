Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-543 October 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 543: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Oct 17). 
     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 543: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 543 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-543 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports

    Kerala: Teacher arrested for brutally beating 5-year-old boy in Thrissur

    Kerala: Arunkumar Namboothiri selected as new chief priest of Sabarimala temple

    Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu's funeral to be held in Pathanamthitta today

    Palakkad by-election: Will Congress leader P Sarin contest on CPI(M) ticket?

    Did you know THIS actress charges ₹5 crore for just 50 seconds, not Deepika or Aishwarya

    Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports

    Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks

    When is Diwali 31st October or 1st November? Date confirmed by Kashi Scholars

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

