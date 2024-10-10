Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-542 October 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 542: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Oct 10). 
     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-542 October 10 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 542: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 542 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-542 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.


     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Actress Prayag Martin summoned for questioning in Om Prakash drug case dmn

    Kerala: Actress Prayag Martin summoned for questioning in Om Prakash drug case

    Kerala: Former DGP R Sreelekha joins BJP, receives membership from K Surendran dmn

    Kerala: Former DGP R Sreelekha joins BJP, receives membership from K Surendran

    Kerala: KSEB lapse led to electrocution of teen in Kuttikkattoor, reveals probe report anr

    Kerala: KSEB lapse led to electrocution of teen in Kuttikkattoor, reveals probe report

    Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper 2024: Agent Nagaraj overwhelmed with emotions after selling winning ticket dmn

    Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper 2024: Agent Nagaraj overwhelmed with emotions after selling winning ticket

    "Words Misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan dmn

    "Words misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan

    Recent Stories

    football Australia vs China: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Australia vs China: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Who is Noel Tata? The late businessman's likely successor? RKK

    Who is Noel Tata? The late businessman's likely successor?

    Who is Noel Tata? The late businessman's likely successor? RKK

    Who is Noel Tata? The late businessman's likely successor?

    Maharashtra declares state funeral for Ratan Tata HM Amit Shah to attend funeral at Worli crematorium in Mumbai vkp

    Maharashtra declares state funeral for Ratan Tata: HM Amit Shah to attend funeral at Worli crematorium, Mumbai

    Rape and murder is not injustice to girl its a test Zakir Naik's shocker sparks outrage; WATCH viral video snt

    'Rape & murder is not injustice to girl, it's a test': Zakir Naik's shocker sparks outrage; WATCH viral video

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon