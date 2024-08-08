Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-534 Aug 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 534: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Aug 08). 

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-534 Aug 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 10:21 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 534: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 534 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-534 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Plus One student opens fire on classmate in Alappuzha government school anr

    Kerala: Plus One student opens fire on classmate in Alappuzha government school

    Kerala: Onam Exam to be held from Sept 3-12 2024 this year anr

    Kerala: Onam Exam to be held from Sept 3 to12 this year

    Kerala: NCB destroys over 2,700 kg of seized synthetic drugs in Kochi dmn

    Kerala: NCB destroys over 2,700 kg of seized synthetic drugs in Kochi

    PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad on August 10 dmn

    Kerala: PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad

    Kerala: Vengeri Cooperative Bank offers job to wife of Arjun, who went missing after Karnataka landslide anr

    Kerala: Vengeri Cooperative Bank offers job to wife of Arjun, who went missing after Karnataka landslide

    Recent Stories

    Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 pc for ninth straight time AJR

    BREAKING | RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 pc for ninth straight time

    Wrestling Vinesh Phogat retires: Top 5 achievements of Indian wrestler scr

    Vinesh Phogat retires: Top 5 achievements of Indian wrestler

    Delhi Police ramp up security with posters of wanted terrorists ahead of Independence Day 2024 AJR

    Delhi Police ramp up security with posters of wanted terrorists ahead of Independence Day 2024

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, August 8; Check price of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, August 8; Check price of 10gm gold here

    Kerala: Plus One student opens fire on classmate in Alappuzha government school anr

    Kerala: Plus One student opens fire on classmate in Alappuzha government school

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon