Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-531 July 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 531: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (July 18). 

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-531 July 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 531: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 531 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-531 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala remembers Oommen Chandy, the 'people's leader' first death anniversary july 18 2024 anr

    Kerala remembers Oommen Chandy, the 'people's leader'

    Kerala: Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr MS Valiathan passes away at 90 anr

    Kerala: Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr MS Valiathan passes away at 90

    Thiruvananthapuram Airport sees record surge in passengers at over 1.2 million anr

    Thiruvananthapuram Airport sees record surge in passengers at over 1.2 million

    'Support for me should not turn into hate campaign against him...' Asif Ali on Ramesh Narayan controversy anr

    'Support for me should not turn into hate campaign against him...' Asif Ali on Ramesh Narayan controversy

    Kerala: Highrich company director K D Prathapan in ED custody over financial fraud anr

    Kerala: Highrich company director K D Prathapan in ED custody over financial fraud

    Recent Stories

    IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's mother detained by Pune police for possessing illegal firearm snt

    BREAKING: IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's mother detained by Pune police for possessing illegal firearm

    Radhika Merchant performs Griha Pravesh at Anant Ambani's Jamnagar house [WATCH] ATG

    Radhika Merchant performs Griha Pravesh at Anant Ambani's Jamnagar house [WATCH]

    Always freshly made Tirupati temple board junks rumours on laddu preparation says report gcw

    'Always freshly made': Tirupati temple board junks rumours on laddu preparation

    Punjab Police averts targeted killings with arrest of key Babbar Khalsa International operative snt

    Punjab Police averts targeted killings with arrest of key Babbar Khalsa International operative

    Kerala remembers Oommen Chandy, the 'people's leader' first death anniversary july 18 2024 anr

    Kerala remembers Oommen Chandy, the 'people's leader'

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon