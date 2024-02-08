Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-508 February 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 508: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-508 February 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 508: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 508 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-508 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: HC to hear petition seeking to release body of same-sex partner in Kochi rkn

    Kerala: HC to hear petition seeking to release body of same-sex partner in Kochi

    Temperature soars in Kerala's Palakkad district before onset of March anr

    Temperature soars in Kerala's Palakkad district before onset of March

    Kerala: Centre's Bharat Rice sale begins in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Centre's Bharat Rice sale begins in Thrissur

    Kerala: Impersonation attempt thwarted during PSC exam in Thiruvananthapuram; investigation started rkn

    Kerala: Impersonation attempt thwarted during PSC exam in Thiruvananthapuram; probe begins

    Kerala: Malayalam art associate director collapses while shooting; seeks financial aid for treatment rkn

    Kerala: Malayalam art associate director collapses while shooting; seeks financial aid for treatment

    Recent Stories

    football Thiago Silva's wife issues public apology for her outburst aimed at Chelsea manager Pochettino snt

    Thiago Silva's wife issues public apology for her outburst aimed at Chelsea manager Pochettino

    Bengaluru: Why are heavy goods vehicles, buses banned on Marathahalli Outer Ring service road? vkp

    Bengaluru: Why are heavy goods vehicles, buses banned on Marathahalli Outer Ring service road?

    cricket IND vs ENG: Pragyan Ojha asks Shreyas Iyer to go back and score runs in domestic cricket amid poor form osf

    IND vs ENG: Pragyan Ojha asks Shreyas Iyer to go back and score runs in domestic cricket amid poor form

    Propose Day 2024: 7 Bollywood proposals that make us believe in Love ATG

    Propose Day 2024: 7 Bollywood proposals that make us believe in Love

    Greenland to Honsu: 7 largest Islands in the World ATG

    Greenland to Honsu: 7 largest Islands in the World

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon