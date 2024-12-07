Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 683 December 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-683: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results will be declared at 3 pm on Saturday (Dec 07).
 

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 683 December 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 10:11 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-683 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Dec 07) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 683:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja body during Tahsildar-led examination anr

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal kerala govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract anr

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

Kerala: Newlywed woman found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram; husband in custody anr

Kerala: Newlywed woman found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram; husband in custody

Kerala weather: IMD predicts thunderstorms and rain today, low-pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal dmn

Kerala weather: IMD predicts thunderstorms and rain today, low-pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal

Actor Siddique arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, granted bail with conditions in rape case anr

Actor Siddique arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, granted bail with conditions in rape case

Recent Stories

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja body during Tahsildar-led examination anr

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist? Bollywood and Nita Ambani favourite gcw

Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist?

5 morning habits Samantha Ruth Prabhu swears by for positive change gcw

5 morning habits Samantha swears by for positive change

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal kerala govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract anr

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

Mahindra Bolero clearance sale! You get upto Rs 1.20 lakh discount gcw

Mahindra Bolero clearance sale! You get upto Rs 1.20 lakh discount

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon