Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-679 November 09 2024 LIVE: Check today's winning ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-679: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results will be declared at 3 pm on Saturday (Nov 09).
 

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-679 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Nov 09) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 679:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

