Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-678 November 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-678: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Saturday (Nov 2).
 

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-678 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Nov 2) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 678:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

