Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-667 Aug 17 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-667: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results will be declared at 3 pm on Saturday (Aug 17).

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-667 Aug 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 11:09 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-667 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Aug 17) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 667:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee Report on Malayalam film industry put on hold amid actor Ranjini's court plea dmn

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee Report on Malayalam film industry put on hold amid actor Ranjini's court plea

    "One of the best leaders in the world...": Sreejesh shares heartwarming experience of meeting PM Modi dmn

    "One of the best leaders in the world...": Sreejesh shares heartwarming experience of meeting PM Modi (WATCH)

    Chingam 1: Kerala rings in Malayalam New Year 2024 anr

    Chingam 1: Kerala rings in Malayalam New Year 2024

    EC in no hurry to hold Wayanad lok sabha bypoll here is why anr

    EC in no hurry to hold Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll; here’s why

    Wayanad landslides: 1555 houses uninhabitable, 600 hectares of land destroyed, Kerala govt tells High Court dmn

    Wayanad landslides: 1555 houses uninhabitable, 600 hectares of land destroyed, Kerala govt tells High Court

    Recent Stories

    I thank all the countrymen Vinesh Phogat in tears after grand welcome following Paris heartbreak (WATCH) snt

    'I thank all the countrymen': Vinesh Phogat in tears after grand welcome following Paris heartbreak (WATCH)

    Bengaluru Youtuber stirs debate online by saying American hotels do not get hospitality vkp

    'American hotels don't get hospitality': Bengaluru YouTuber stirs debate with his biggest culture shock

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Perfect gifts for your brothers and sisters RKK

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Perfect gifts for your brothers and sisters

    Karnataka governor permits prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka governor permits prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, August 16: Rate of 8 gm gold goes up; CHECK dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, August 17: Rate of 8 gm gold goes up; CHECK

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon