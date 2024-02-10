Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-640 February 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karunya KR-640 lottery results: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Feb 10).

     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-640 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Feb 10) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 640:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
    Kerala: Two accused in PSC impersonation case surrender before court; remanded

    Kerala: Man killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad

    Kerala News LIVE: Police file custody application for accused in PSC impersonation case

    Kerala: Police suspect involvement of accused's brother in PSC Exam impersonation case

    Kerala: HC orders probe against Guruvayur Elephant camp, action against mahouts who beat elephants

    Ameesha Patel to work with Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna in Humraaz 2? Read more details

    Masked man steals 50 iPhones from US Apple store in broad daylight, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car vandalised in Pune over remarks against PM Modi, Advani (WATCH)

    Kerala: Two accused in PSC impersonation case surrender before court; remanded

    Pakistan Election 2024: Will form governments both at centre and in provinces, says Imran Khan

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

