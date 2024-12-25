Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-122 December 25 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-122: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.
 

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-122 December 25 2024: winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 11:02 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-122: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department declared the “Fifty Fifty FF-122 Result“ on Wednesday (Dec 18). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Fifty Fifty FF-122 was drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Fifty Fifty FF-122 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 2000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Who is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the new Governor of Kerala? arif mohammad khan anr

Who is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the new Governor of Kerala?

Kerala: One more held after MDMA seizure in Malappuram, accused claim drugs meant for actresses in Kochi dmn

Kerala: One more held after MDMA seizure in Malappuram, accused claims drugs meant for actresses in Kochi

Kerala: 12 deaths in two years, accidents persist on Mannuthy-Vadakkencherry six-lane NH anr

Kerala: 12 deaths in two years, accidents persist on Mannuthy-Vadakkencherry six-lane NH

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 447 December 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 447 December 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala: 2 men found dead in caravan in Vadakara; Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected anr

Kerala: 2 men found dead in caravan in Vadakara; Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

Recent Stories

Dont encourage privacy...', Salman Khan's cameo with Varun Dhawan leaked online [WATCH] ATG

'Don't encourage privacy...', Salman Khan's cameo with Varun Dhawan leaked online [WATCH]

Charged Rs 55-60 lakh per person ED probes Canadian colleges for alleged involvement in trafficking Indians snt

'Charged Rs 55-60 lakh per person': ED probes Canadian colleges for alleged involvement in trafficking Indians

Kolkata on Christmas Day 2024: Traffic guide, roads to avoid for smooth travel ATG

Kolkata on Christmas Day 2024: Traffic guide, roads to avoid for smooth travel

Oppo A5 Pro with 6000mah battery launched check features price colours and more gcw

Oppo A5 Pro with 6,000mAh battery launched | Check features, price, colours and more

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: History behind the name and its cricketing legacy explained dmn

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: History behind the name and its cricketing legacy explained

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon