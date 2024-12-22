Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-682 December 22 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-682 Lottery on Sunday (Dec 22). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. 
 

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-682 lottery on Sunday (Dec 22). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-682 lottery:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

