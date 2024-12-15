Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-681 December 15 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-681 Lottery on Sunday (Dec 15). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. 
 

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-681 December 15 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 10:27 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-681 lottery on Sunday (Dec 15). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-680 lottery:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

South central Railways announces special additional trains for Sabarimala pilgrims 2024; Check details anr

Railways announces special additional trains for Sabarimala pilgrims; Check details

Kerala: 4 family members including newlyweds killed after car collides with Sabarimala bus in Pathanamthitta anr

Kerala: 4 family members including newlyweds killed after car collides with Sabarimala bus in Pathanamthitta

"SDPI & Jamaat-e-Islami linked to 'Mec 7'": CPM, Sunni leaders raise concerns over fitness program in Malabar dmn

"SDPI & Jamaat-e-Islami linked to 'MEC 7'": CPM, Sunni leaders raise concerns over fitness program in Malabar

Kerala: IIT report reveals major flaws in Panayampadam road construction after accident claims four lives dmn

Kerala: IIT report reveals major flaws in Panayampadam road construction after accident claims four lives

African Swine Fever hits Kerala's Kottayam, pig meat sales banned in affected areas dmn

African Swine Fever hits Kerala's Kottayam, pig meat sales banned in affected areas

Recent Stories

Bangladesh After Hasina: A New Era for India-Bangladesh Relations? AJR

Opinion | Bangladesh After Hasina: A New Era for India-Bangladesh Relations?

Gold price INCREASES this week; Check rates for December 15 ATG

Gold price INCREASES this week; Check rates for December 15

Obama pressure, Pakistan's drug trail: Funding 'Project Taimur' exposed in new book AJR

Obama's pressure, Pakistan's drug trail: Funding 'Project Taimur' exposed in new book

Pushpa 2 to KGF 2: 10 Highest grossing movies of all time in India NTI

Pushpa 2 to KGF 2: 10 Highest grossing movies of all time in India

Pushpa 2 to KGF 2: 10 Highest grossing movies of all time in India NTI

Pushpa 2 to KGF 2: 10 Highest grossing movies of all time in India

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon