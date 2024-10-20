Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-673 Lottery on Sunday (Oct 20). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. 

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 11:22 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-673 lottery on Sunday (Oct 20). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-673 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving anr

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving

    Kerala's revolutionary leader and former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan turns 101 anr

    Kerala's revolutionary leader and former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan turns 101

    Theft at Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy temple; 3 including Australian physician arrested from Haryana anr

    Theft at Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy temple; 3 including Australian physician arrested from Haryana

    LDF-UDF deal for byelections in Kerala: BJP state president K Surendran anr

    LDF-UDF deal for byelections in Kerala: BJP state president K Surendran

    Kannur ADM's suicide: Discrepancy in signatures raise possible fake bribery complaint by petrol pump owner TV prasanthan anr

    Kannur ADM's suicide: Discrepancy in signatures raise possible fake bribery complaint by petrol pump owner

    Recent Stories

    Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW gcw

    Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares photos; informs that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja - PICTURES ATG

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares photos; informs that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja - PICTURES

    Kiccha Sudeep's mother, Saroja, passes away after battling age-related ailments AJR

    Kiccha Sudeep's mother, Saroja, passes away after battling age-related ailments

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving anr

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving

    Daily Banana Benefits for Health and Wellness anr

    Health benefits of bananas you must know

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon