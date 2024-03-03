Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries Akshaya AK-641 must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results. 

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-641 Lottery on Sunday (Mar 03). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

     

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-641 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Let's discuss development,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thiruvananthapuram contest anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Let's discuss development,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thiruvananthapuram contest

    Kerala: Salary, pension of state government employees delayed again for February anr

    Kerala: Salary, pension of state government employees delayed again

    Kerala news live 03 March 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Two youths charred to death after bike rams into electric pole in Kozhikode

    Kerala: Police arrest all accused in connection with veterinary student death case rkn

    Kerala: Police arrest all accused in connection with veterinary student death case in Wayanad

    Kerala: Police files charge sheet against actor-politician Suresh Gopi over misconduct case rkn

    Kerala: Police files charge sheet against actor-politician Suresh Gopi over misconduct case

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, who's making her poll debut gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, who's making her poll debut

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song and more (Videos) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Did you know BJP dropped 33 sitting MPs in first list of candidates gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Did you know BJP dropped 33 sitting MPs in first list of candidates?

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance (Video) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Let's discuss development,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thiruvananthapuram contest anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Let's discuss development,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thiruvananthapuram contest

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon