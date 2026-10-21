The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Dhanalekshmi lottery draw results for October 21, 2026. Held in Thiruvananthapuram, the event features a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple smaller cash rewards ranging down to Rs 100.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-74 draw results from October 21, 2026.

The draw scheduled at 3 PM was held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The Dhanalekshmi lottery provides a first prize of one crore rupees, as well as a number of other prizes for eligible ticket holders.

Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-74 Lottery Result Today, October 21: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-74 Lottery Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – DP663990

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 663990

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – DW235543

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – DO879725

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0164, 0623, 0937, 2427, 2614, 2946, 3296, 3785, 4669, 4757, 5162, 5180, 6001, 6046, 6627, 6912, 8203, 8933, 9106

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 4322, 5860, 7483, 7817, 8826, 9006

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0226, 0709, 0722, 0751, 0798, 1581, 2458, 3097, 3901, 4119, 4255, 4563, 4738, 5257, 5371, 6667, 6835, 7208, 7808, 8400, 8526, 8949, 9224, 9652, 9989

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0208, 0277, 0278, 0384, 0475, 0699, 0743, 0821, 0871, 0890, 0921, 1142, 1279, 1326, 1342, 1533, 1599, 1845, 1900, 1941, 2195, 2336, 2727, 2793, 2839, 3024, 3041, 3191, 3433, 3451, 3499, 3537, 3611, 3959, 3960, 4207, 4247, 4351, 4395, 4654, 4727, 4840, 5039, 5147, 5366, 5406, 5420, 5646, 5729, 5863, 6136, 6144, 6229, 6264, 6308, 6372, 6606, 6637, 6679, 6904, 6914, 7353, 7359, 7448, 7560, 7624, 7747, 7848, 8013, 8093, 8129, 8154, 8431, 8912, 9499, 9689

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

Before drawing any conclusions, ticket holders should carefully check their full ticket numbers and series against the official results.

The winners must check their tickets against the official Kerala State Lotteries notification and follow the department’s procedures before claiming their prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (20/10/2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-542 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner