The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Dhanalekshmi lottery draw results for October 21, 2026. Held in Thiruvananthapuram, the event features a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple smaller cash rewards ranging down to Rs 100.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-74 draw results from October 21, 2026.
The draw scheduled at 3 PM was held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The Dhanalekshmi lottery provides a first prize of one crore rupees, as well as a number of other prizes for eligible ticket holders.
Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-74 Lottery Result Today, October 21: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-74 Lottery Winning Numbers
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – DP663990
Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 663990
2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – DW235543
3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – DO879725
4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0164, 0623, 0937, 2427, 2614, 2946, 3296, 3785, 4669, 4757, 5162, 5180, 6001, 6046, 6627, 6912, 8203, 8933, 9106
5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 4322, 5860, 7483, 7817, 8826, 9006
6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0226, 0709, 0722, 0751, 0798, 1581, 2458, 3097, 3901, 4119, 4255, 4563, 4738, 5257, 5371, 6667, 6835, 7208, 7808, 8400, 8526, 8949, 9224, 9652, 9989
7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0208, 0277, 0278, 0384, 0475, 0699, 0743, 0821, 0871, 0890, 0921, 1142, 1279, 1326, 1342, 1533, 1599, 1845, 1900, 1941, 2195, 2336, 2727, 2793, 2839, 3024, 3041, 3191, 3433, 3451, 3499, 3537, 3611, 3959, 3960, 4207, 4247, 4351, 4395, 4654, 4727, 4840, 5039, 5147, 5366, 5406, 5420, 5646, 5729, 5863, 6136, 6144, 6229, 6264, 6308, 6372, 6606, 6637, 6679, 6904, 6914, 7353, 7359, 7448, 7560, 7624, 7747, 7848, 8013, 8093, 8129, 8154, 8431, 8912, 9499, 9689
8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA
9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA
Before drawing any conclusions, ticket holders should carefully check their full ticket numbers and series against the official results.
The winners must check their tickets against the official Kerala State Lotteries notification and follow the department’s procedures before claiming their prizes.
Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (20/10/2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-542 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner