The Kerala State Lotteries Department will conduct the Dhanalekshmi DL-74 draw on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize is one crore rupees, alongside various other rewards and consolation prizes.

With lottery fans eagerly awaiting, the Kerala State Lotteries Department has scheduled the Dhanalekshmi DL-74 draw on Wednesday, 21st October 2026, at 3 PM in Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Holders of lottery tickets will have to wait until the draw takes place and the winning numbers are officially published. The draw will take place at 3 PM, and the full results are normally released later that same afternoon.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is a weekly lottery operation run by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, and people are able to see the results when they have been published in order to find out if their ticket numbers have won a prize.

The Rs 1 crore is the amount of the first prize as stated in the published prize schedule, and the other prize categories consist of second and third prizes, together with further awards and consolation prizes for eligible ticket holders. After the results have been published, you should compare the winning numbers and the details of the prize-winning tickets with the official result document.

Participants are advised to keep their tickets secure and carefully check the lottery name and the ticket number when the results are announced. The participants must check the correct series and number combinations for each prize category.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department's LOTIS website will publish the official results around 4 PM. All winning numbers will be updated completely once the results have been published.

Be on the lookout for recent Kerala Lottery Result Today updates. The Dhanalekshmi DL-74 winning numbers will be included once they have been officially announced.