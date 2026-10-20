The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-542 lottery results for October 20, 2026. The draw occurred at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants can now check the official list to see if their ticket numbers match the winning combinations across various prize categories.

The wait for Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-542 results for October 20, 2026, is over. The lottery ticket holders can now view the winning numbers and prize details in this results list. The draw was due to take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department carries out frequent draws, giving participants an opportunity to win prizes in a number of different categories. The Sthree Sakthi lottery has several prize levels, such as the first, second and third prizes, as well as consolation prizes and other awards.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-542 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – SH627145

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 627145

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – SB731937

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – SA599662

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0082, 0508, 1280, 1702, 2089, 2560, 3084, 3337, 3353, 4999, 5740, 6101, 6112, 6817, 7072, 7693, 8514, 8617, 9796

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0408, 0512, 0928, 3566, 4763, 9497

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0086, 0165, 0679, 1117, 1287, 1741, 1796, 1972, 2622, 2945, 4864, 4915, 5281, 5417, 5584, 6637, 6732, 6803, 7247, 7349, 8303, 8724, 9308, 9542, 9673

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0023, 0337, 0529, 0923, 1177, 1284, 1295, 1577, 1716, 1814, 1841, 1896, 2050, 2310, 2837, 2928, 3033, 3162, 3213, 3215, 3625, 3638, 3655, 3888, 4275, 4395, 4408, 4417, 4508, 4522, 4589, 4592, 4651, 4666, 4793, 4889, 5019, 5021, 5605, 5777, 5888, 5965, 5977, 6176, 6246, 6328, 6374, 6762, 6839, 6876, 7040, 7168, 7181, 7395, 7603, 7744, 7959, 8013, 8144, 8197, 8412, 8552, 8729, 8793, 8870, 8940, 9009, 9172, 9259, 9287, 9466, 9552, 9698, 9732, 9886, 9985

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0021, 0084, 0210, 0419, 0591, 0704, 0723, 0731, 0830, 0911, 1083, 1514, 1578, 1613, 1742, 1783, 1784, 1932, 2130, 2254, 2348, 2359, 2411, 2474, 2508, 2660, 2768, 3026, 3176, 3226, 3329, 3614, 3824, 3936, 3971, 3985, 4007, 4200, 4264, 4368, 4380, 4527, 4681, 4689, 4699, 4757, 4843, 4848, 4887, 4966, 5044, 5132, 5327, 5496, 5499, 5621, 6149, 6217, 6542, 6546, 6607, 6658, 6670, 6672, 6694, 7054, 7238, 7243, 7559, 7783, 7829, 7850, 7857, 7888, 8021, 8177, 8277, 8406, 8534, 8629, 8709, 8951, 8998, 9078, 9095, 9300, 9301, 9302, 9598, 9795

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

The Participants must check their ticket numbers and series against the official results before reaching any conclusion. Lottery winners must follow the procedures set out by the Kerala State Lotteries Department and provide the necessary documents when claiming their prizes.