The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the Sthree Sakthi SS-542 lottery results for Tuesday, October 20, 2026, after the 3 pm draw at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. This weekly Tuesday lottery offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore.

The results of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-542 for Tuesday, 20th October 2026, have not yet been announced. Holders of lottery tickets are awaiting the drawing results in order to find out if their tickets have won a prize. The winning numbers will be posted once the results have been officially published.

The weekly lottery draws organised by the Kerala State Lotteries Department take place according to a rotating timetable, one of which is the Sthree Sakthi lottery held on Tuesday. This lottery draws in participants who hope to win one of the various prizes provided under the scheme.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-542 lottery will be held at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The Kerala Lotteries Department will publish the official results after the draw.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery has includes a first prize of Rs 1 crore. People who have bought a ticket should wait until the official list of winning numbers is published before checking their tickets or drawing any conclusions about the outcome of their purchase.

Participants should carefully compare their ticket numbers and series with the official results document on the Kerala State Lotteries Department's official results website.

How to Check Kerala Lottery Results

The Kerala State Lotteries website offers access to the draw results and lists of winning numbers. Ticket holders should check winning numbers or claiming a prize only through the official document.