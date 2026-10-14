The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-73 lottery results on October 14, 2026. The draw occurred at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants can now check their ticket numbers and series against the official winning list across multiple prize categories, including the jackpot.

Lottery enthusiats who bought lottery tickets in Kerala can now check the results for the Dhanalekshmi DL-73 draw that was held today, October 14, 2026. You can now compare ticket with the officially published winning numbers to see whether you have been lucky to win a prize. Participants can check the results to see whether they have won.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department holds daily draws, which many people across the state participate in. While some hope to win the jackpot, others play for smaller prizes and keep an eye on the results. With the most recent Dhanalekshmi draw now over, people can check the full list to see whether their number has won; review the spot winning numbers.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery draw was held at the time of 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Since there are multiple prize categories, full results.

The winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi DL-73 are given below. Carefully check your ticket and series against those listed here. Ticket holders: official results.

Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-73 Lottery Result Today (October 14): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-73 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – TBA

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – TBA

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

The full list, broken down by prize, will let participants check their tickets in the various categories. A ticket need not match the jackpot number in order to be eligible for another prize.

How To Check Your Dhanalekshmi Lottery Ticket

Check your numbers against the official result notification issued by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, and carefully verify the ticket series, number, and applicable prize category before drawing any conclusions.

The winning participants should follow the Kerala Lotteries Department's rules and regulations when claiming prizes and submit the original ticket and required documents within the given stipulated timeframe. The participants are advised to keep the ticket safe and check all details before going to the relevant lottery office or an authorised channel.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (13/10/2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-541 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner