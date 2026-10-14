The Kerala State Lotteries Department will hold the Dhanalekshmi DL-73 draw on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Tickets cost Rs 50. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, followed by Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for the second and third prizes.

It is now time for those who are looking forward to the Dhanalekshmi DL-73 draw taking place today, Wednesday, October 14, 2026. The draw will occur at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The winning numbers have not yet been announced and the ticket holders will have to wait until the draw is over to find out if they have won a prize.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is included within the weekly lottery series operated by the Kerala State Lotteries Department and has a draw which draws in people who want to win the main prize as well as those who are aiming to win a number of cash rewards from the various prize categories.

Today's DL-73 draw has a first prize of Rs 1 crore, the second prize is Rs 30 lakh and the third prize amounts to Rs 5 lakh. There are also a number of other prizes on offer, which give ticket holders more chances of winning smaller sums.

Kerala Lottery DL-73 Draw: Prize Details

A Dhanalekshmi lottery ticket costs Rs 50 and players are told to keep their tickets safe and to carefully check the official results when the numbers are released. The results of the draw are expected following the scheduled drawing, with the updates usually being available later in the afternoon.

People who take part in the lottery should make sure that the number on their ticket matches the winning numbers as published. Also, in order to claim any prize, people must adhere to the procedures and deadlines set by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Where can You check the Kerala Lottery results today?

The most reliable way to verify the Dhanalekshmi DL-73 results is through the official website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Once the result list has been published, ticket holders can look at it and compare their numbers with those in the various prize categories.

The winning numbers will be included in this report once the results have been officially announced, and for now all prize-winning numbers stay unconfirmed.

It is suggested that the participants check the final result against the official notification from the lottery department before making any claim, and winners should follow the department's instructions when submitting their original tickets and original documents if they are to receive their prizes.