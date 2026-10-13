The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-541 lottery draw for October 13, 2026, features a top jackpot of Rs 1 crore and various smaller cash prizes. Participants can check the winning numbers by visiting the official Kerala State Lotteries Department website.

The latest Kerala lottery results are here, bringing another opportunity for ticket holders to check whether luck has favoured them. The Sthree Sakthi SS-541 draw for Tuesday, October 13, 2026, features a first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other cash prizes.

Lottery participants can check the winning numbers below and match them against their tickets. The draw carries prizes across multiple categories, from the top jackpot to smaller cash awards. Ticket holders should carefully check the complete number, including its series, before deciding whether they have won.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-541 Lottery Result Today (October 13): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-541 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – SS823957

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 823957

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – SV554514

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – SP899332

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0062, 1031, 1050, 1091, 1291, 1495, 1709, 1993, 2181, 3421, 3724, 4105, 5991, 6068, 6166, 6683, 7104, 7832, 8105

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0342, 1229, 4041, 5567, 6197, 7431

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0730, 1270, 1656, 1840, 2693, 3098, 3257, 3325, 4818, 5498, 5621, 6057, 6396, 6867, 6930, 7000, 7242, 7313, 7628, 8078, 8190, 8343, 8348, 8354, 8364

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0227, 0412, 0825, 0835, 0972, 1206, 1262, 1302, 1547, 1716, 1770, 2112, 2140, 2207, 2276, 2455, 2480, 2612, 2992, 3123, 3294, 3345, 3364, 3559, 3637, 3645, 3744, 3827, 3992, 4022, 4129, 4133, 4211, 4327, 4428, 4555, 4602, 4887, 4901, 4923, 5072, 5145, 5227, 5389, 5432, 5462, 5582, 5934, 5974, 6143, 6604, 6656, 6794, 6876, 6920, 6962, 7334, 7559, 7734, 7903, 8076, 8210, 8237, 8282, 8403, 8638, 8967, 8985, 9071, 9157, 9282, 9292, 9401, 9408, 9471, 9939

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

How To Check Sthree Sakthi SS-541 Lottery Results

Ticket holders can visit the official Kerala State Lotteries Department website and open the results section to check the published results. Select the relevant Sthree Sakthi draw and compare the numbers with the ticket carefully.

Winners should keep their original tickets safe and follow the department's official instructions for claiming their prize money. It is important to verify the winning number and applicable claim requirements before submitting a ticket.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is among Kerala's weekly draws, with prizes distributed across several categories. Participants should rely on the official result list for final verification and ensure that all ticket details match before making a claim.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (12/10/2026): Bhagyathara BT-75 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner