The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for the Bhagyathara BT-75 draw held on Monday, October 12, 2026. The first prize offers a jackpot of Rs 1 crore, alongside several smaller cash rewards. Participants must match their ticket numbers and series with the official winning list.

The wait is over for Kerala lottery ticket holders. The results of the Bhagyathara BT-75 lottery draw for Monday, October 12, 2026, have been announced. Participants can check the winning numbers and prize-wise details below to find out whether their tickets have won.

The Bhagyathara lottery is among Kerala's weekly draws, attracting buyers hoping to win prizes ranging from smaller cash rewards to the top jackpot. For those who purchased a ticket for the BT-75 draw, checking the numbers carefully is essential.

The first prize for the Bhagyathara lottery is worth Rs 1 crore. Several other prizes are also awarded across different categories, giving more ticket holders a chance to win.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-75 Lottery Result Today (October 12): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-75 Winning Numbers — October 12, 2026

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – BJ493924

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 493924

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – BG682042

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – BL647437

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0483, 0755, 1017, 1260, 2193, 2250, 2576, 4192, 4496, 4737, 4853, 5424, 5939, 6535, 7838, 8303, 8460, 8651, 9976

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 1391, 1999, 4755, 6296, 8456, 8831

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 1366, 1456, 1736, 2127, 2717, 3364, 3407, 3612, 3876, 3962, 4006, 5862, 5874, 6468, 6709, 6892, 6901, 6930, 7682, 7859, 7954, 9056, 9605, 9612, 9861

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0086, 0193, 0264, 0800, 0832, 0894, 0917, 1015, 1121, 1478, 1539, 1549, 1666, 1732, 1832, 1921, 1965, 2160, 2267, 2326, 2378, 2457, 2567, 2712, 2781, 2782, 2840, 3096, 3412, 3805, 4037, 4285, 4539, 4744, 4904, 4921, 5077, 5220, 5291, 5295, 5533, 5564, 5624, 5692, 5748, 5840, 5847, 5891, 5893, 5971, 5982, 6041, 6152, 6354, 7026, 7083, 7274, 7396, 7540, 7727, 7832, 7915, 7921, 8091, 8137, 8795, 8818, 8955, 9049, 9200, 9306, 9438, 9592, 9749, 9755, 9793

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0256, 0417, 0503, 0719, 0737, 0966, 1004, 1067, 1095, 1251, 1639, 1722, 1837, 2139, 2245, 2380, 2581, 2604, 2770, 2816, 2878, 3080, 3123, 3148, 3208, 3294, 3309, 3324, 3368, 3416, 3554, 3663, 4018, 4073, 4123, 4317, 4336, 4400, 4430, 4700, 4704, 4807, 4819, 4882, 4946, 5031, 5095, 5107, 5256, 5278, 5282, 5476, 5477, 5568, 5728, 5816, 5905, 6490, 6509, 6522, 6645, 6925, 6929, 7155, 7224, 7303, 7430, 7578, 7653, 7707, 7757, 7880, 7886, 8006, 8106, 8131, 8149, 8153, 8191, 8210, 8326, 8670, 8691, 8823, 8866, 9075, 9095, 9166, 9210, 9312, 9353, 9356, 9649, 9937

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0017, 0254, 0397, 0726, 0782, 0973, 0994, 1100, 1298, 1418, 1422, 1466, 1600, 1622, 1665, 1679, 1709, 1827, 1890, 2045, 2148, 2163, 2306, 2348, 2536, 2563, 2606, 2638, 2656, 2713, 2727, 2881, 2900, 2942, 2971, 3048, 3063, 3209, 3251, 3288, 3310, 3426, 3571, 3605, 3637, 3642, 3711, 3721, 3722, 3779, 3808, 3894, 4005, 4198, 4243, 4441, 4504, 4510, 4568, 4580, 4597, 4606, 4632, 4657, 4666, 4709, 4771, 4794, 4798, 4828, 4850, 4992, 5025, 5030, 5130, 5212, 5280, 5304, 5347, 5491, 5554, 5588, 5680, 5683, 5769, 5896, 5909, 6130, 6153, 6216, 6370, 6373, 6390, 6391, 6398, 6447, 6537, 6622, 6653, 6747, 6829, 6951, 7058, 7085, 7118, 7239, 7341, 7491, 7514, 7703, 7764, 7912, 7960, 7996, 8047, 8105, 8110, 8220, 8243, 8253, 8349, 8398, 8443, 8624, 8824, 8876, 8972, 9131, 9152, 9270, 9368, 9434, 9467, 9474, 9496, 9516, 9619, 9640, 9698, 9877, 9900, 9905, 9956, 9975

Ticket holders should match the full number and series printed on their tickets with the results before drawing any conclusions.

How To Check Kerala Lottery Results

To check your Bhagyathara BT-75 ticket, first confirm that the draw number and date match those printed on your ticket. Then compare your ticket details with the numbers listed under each prize category.

Winners should verify their tickets against the official Kerala State Lotteries Department results and follow the prescribed procedure for claiming their prize. The original ticket and the required documents must be submitted within the department's stipulated deadline.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Winning Tips: How To Buy Tickets, Check Results And Claim Prizes; Here’s What Buyers Should Know