The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-647 draw is scheduled for October 29, Thursday, with results to be announced. Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the draw begins at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants are advised to await the official announcement of the winning numbers.

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-647 draw is set to take place on Thursday, October 29, with thousands of participants across the state eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers. The official results will be available after the draw concludes.

Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the Karunya Plus lottery is one of the state's popular weekly lottery draws, offering participants the opportunity to win attractive cash prizes. The draw is held under the supervision of state authorities to ensure transparency and fairness.

The proceedings are scheduled to begin at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. As per the usual schedule, the draw starts at 3 PM, while the complete list of winning numbers is expected to be released after the draw concludes. Participants are advised to wait for the official announcement before verifying their ticket numbers.

Once declared, the winning numbers will be published on the official Kerala Lottery result portal and will also be made available through authorised lottery outlets. Ticket holders should verify the results only through official sources to avoid misinformation.

The Karunya Plus KN-647 draw features multiple prize categories, including the coveted first prize of Rs 1 crore, followed by second, third and several consolation and lower-tier prizes. Winners are advised to preserve their original lottery tickets carefully, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted during the prize claim process.

Participants should also remember that the downloadable result PDF released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department serves as the official reference for verification. If there is any discrepancy between preliminary reports and the official gazette, the department's published result will prevail.

Stay tuned for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-647 Result. The winning numbers will be announced after Thursday's draw, and the complete prize list will be updated once the results are officially released.