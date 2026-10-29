Thara Teacher from Areekkara school in Alappuzha lost her son and husband within just six months. But even in this deep sorrow, she held her daughter-in-law close like her own child. She then found a good match for her and happily got her married again, giving her a fresh start in life.

Alappuzha: Life gave her a very tough time, but Thara Teacher from Areekkara school is showing everyone what true love means. She is a teacher and a former ward member. She lost her son first, and then her husband. But this brave mother held her daughter-in-law's hand and guided her into a fresh life.

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Thara Teacher was a former member of the Kambissery ward. She had a very happy family life earlier. But tragedy struck when her only son Kannan passed away unexpectedly. Her husband P K Prakash also left this world just six months later. Thara Teacher did not forget her duty even amidst these back-to-back shocks. She realized her daughter-in-law's life should not end in sadness after her son's death. She strongly felt the young woman had every right to live happily. The teacher treated her exactly like her own daughter, found a new groom for her, and fixed the marriage.

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The wedding took place at the Daivapurakkal temple. Thara Teacher happily handed over her daughter-in-law to a new family. This mother has truly proved that real bonds are made from the heart.