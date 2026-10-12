The Kerala Lottery Department will hold the Bhagyathara BT-75 draw on October 12, 2026, at 3 PM. The top prize is one crore rupees, alongside other cash rewards. Once the official results are announced, ticket holders must carefully verify their numbers.

The Kerala Lottery Department is set to conduct the Bhagyathara BT-75 lottery draw on Monday, October 12, 2026. Lottery ticket holders are waiting for the results, with the draw scheduled for 3 PM. The winning numbers will be updated once the results are officially announced.

The Bhagyathara lottery is part of Kerala's state-run lottery programme, which attracts participants hoping to win cash prizes. The BT-75 draw is the latest edition of the weekly lottery, and ticket holders can check the results after the draw concludes.

Kerala Bhagyathara BT-75 Lottery: Draw Details

The Bhagyathara lottery draw is scheduled for 3 PM on Monday. Participants should keep their tickets handy and check the draw number carefully while looking for the winning numbers. The result list will include the winning numbers for different prize categories once it becomes available.

The first prize is worth Rs 1 crore, while other prize categories offer additional cash rewards. Ticket holders should verify the complete prize list and winning numbers against the official results before claiming any prize.

How To Check Kerala Lottery Results

Once the results are announced, participants can follow these steps:

Look for the Kerala Bhagyathara BT-75 result for October 12, 2026.

Check the winning numbers listed under the different prize categories.

Match the numbers and series printed on your ticket with the published results.

Verify any potential win using the official Kerala State Lotteries results and notification.

Lottery winners must follow the department's prescribed claim procedure and submit their original tickets along with the required documents within the permitted period.

The Bhagyathara BT-75 results have not yet been announced. Check back for updates as the winning numbers will be added after the draw concludes.