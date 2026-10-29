A 19-year-old college student died in a tragic road accident at Koodal in Konni. The victim, Krishna Nandu, lost control of his Bullet and crashed into the official car of the Devaswom Board president. He was a student at Kalanjoor IHRD College.

Pathanamthitta: A 19-year-old college student died after his bike lost control and skidded under the official car of the Devaswom Board president. The victim, Krishna Nandu, was a student at Kalanjoor IHRD College. The fatal accident happened at the Koodal junction on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway.

The crash took place around 8 AM. Krishna Nandu was riding his Bullet from the Konni side. An elderly man suddenly stepped onto the road in front of him. The young rider swerved his bike to save the pedestrian but lost control and fell. The bike skidded along the road, and the student fell directly under the official car of Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar. The car's tyre ran over his head.

People nearby rushed Krishna Nandu to a private hospital in Pathanapuram, but doctors could not save his life. Authorities will hand over the body to his family after a post-mortem at the Konni Medical College Hospital. Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar escaped unhurt in the accident. Police officials moved both vehicles to the Koodal police station. The Devaswom Board president later continued his journey to Pathanamthitta in another vehicle.