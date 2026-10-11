The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Samrudhi SM-76 lottery results for October 11. The draw offers a Rs 1 crore first prize, along with several other cash prizes for winners.

Kerala SM-76 Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lotteries Department declared the result of Samrudhi SM-76 lottery draw on Sunday, October 11. The draw has a first prize of Rs 1 crore and other prizes for lucky ticket holders. Winners can check their ticket numbers against the official result to see if they have won.

Samrudhi SM-76 lottery prizes

The first prize of Samrudhi SM-76 lottery is Rs 1 crore, second prize Rs 30 lakh and third prize Rs 5 lakh. There are also cash prizes in a number of other categories.

“The draw will be conducted in the presence of authorized officials to ensure transparency of the lottery process. Lottery players should carefully check the winning numbers before claiming a prize.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Winning Tips: How To Buy Tickets, Check Results And Claim Prizes; Here’s What Buyers Should Know

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-76 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - MX 968469

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 968469

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - MR 899591

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - MU 143146

4th Prize: ₹5,000- 0124, 0657, 0979, 1007, 1127, 1388, 1653, 3691, 4433, 4839, 4847, 5486, 5788, 6251, 7039, 7765, 8024, 8693, 9216

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 0049, 1423, 1985, 4043, 5996, 9618

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0311, 0317, 0560, 1566, 1999, 2159, 2876, 3085, 3277, 3765, 4040, 4056, 4575, 4583, 6359, 6680, 7718, 7862, 8231, 8325, 8350, 8518, 8532, 9321, 9694

7th Prize: ₹500 -0030, 0065, 0089, 0306, 0421, 0503, 0547, 0569, 1133, 1523, 1568, 1680, 1849, 1852, 2287, 2295, 2340, 2352, 2477, 2565, 2758, 2991, 3005, 3055, 3116, 3170, 3269, 3438, 3464, 3485, 3516, 3531, 3590, 3696, 3940, 3971, 4142, 4210, 4312, 4416, 4524, 4554, 4756, 4916, 5139, 5147, 5215, 5325, 5425, 5925, 6008, 6016, 6602, 6696, 6834, 6838, 6884, 7014, 7102, 7218, 7390, 7611, 7694, 8036, 8075, 8154, 8278, 8347, 8930, 9167, 9370, 9481, 9651, 9712, 9831, 9859

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0006, 0137, 0202, 0294, 0444, 0481, 0517, 0522, 0763, 0811, 0978, 0995, 1004, 1025, 1056, 1083, 1190, 1228, 1322, 1330, 1400, 1472, 1487, 1539, 1574, 1626, 1633, 1660, 1771, 1775, 1802, 1810, 2310, 2327, 2379, 2785, 2981, 3010, 3080, 3228, 3266, 3303, 3568, 3611, 3627, 3904, 4015, 4042, 4346, 4438, 4445, 4692, 4849, 5004, 5032, 5234, 5335, 5499, 5762, 6028, 6148, 6291, 6396, 6448, 6490, 6720, 6899, 7055, 7377, 7526, 7578, 7670, 7924, 7943, 7973, 8110, 8254, 8467, 8514, 8691, 8702, 9159, 9382, 9538, 9597, 9680, 9707, 9727, 9769, 9811, 9835, 9976

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0019, 0025, 0071, 0078, 0174, 0260, 0281, 0334, 0344, 0386, 0392, 0429, 0504, 0589, 0640, 0643, 0708, 0798, 0846, 0906, 1048, 1100, 1158, 1250, 1260, 1364, 1458, 1473, 1570, 1966, 1974, 2057, 2094, 2098, 2257, 2319, 2322, 2419, 2469, 2828, 2871, 2905, 2936, 3106, 3107, 3143, 3159, 3162, 3279, 3319, 3368, 3381, 3408, 3443, 3453, 3473, 3513, 3542, 3643, 3797, 3803, 3905, 3970, 3992, 4001, 4106, 4216, 4219, 4290, 4333, 4529, 4660, 4873, 4952, 4999, 5031, 5155, 5160, 5195, 5204, 5311, 5414, 5559, 5573, 5606, 5617, 5628, 5728, 5776, 5826, 5927, 6224, 6401, 6447, 6459, 6578, 6634, 6713, 6714, 6735, 6781, 6828, 6987, 7073, 7081, 7094, 7139, 7181, 7258, 7270, 7571, 7586, 7596, 7618, 7633, 7650, 7689, 7805, 7808, 7942, 7972, 7980, 7997, 8053, 8059, 8099, 8107, 8126, 8187, 8256, 8301, 8360, 8490, 8580, 8653, 8873, 8881, 8885, 8954, 8971, 9099, 9140, 9366, 9460, 9477, 9511, 9603, 9652, 9756, 9991

How to claim the Samrudhi SM-76 prize

The winners have been asked to check their ticket numbers against the official result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners of a prize shall retain the original ticket and shall follow the prize-claim procedure laid down by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The prize claims can be preferred to the Kerala Lottery Office, Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram as per the rules and documentation requirements in force.

Samrudhi SM-76 prize claim deadline

Winners will need to redeem their prizes within the 30 days they are available from date of the draw. The documents you may need to submit depend on the prize amount and the circumstances of the claim.

All winners must keep their original winning ticket and check all details before claiming.

Also Read: Kerala Samrudhi SM-76 Lottery Result Today (October 11): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details