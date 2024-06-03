Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-98: First Prize is Rs 10 crore! Check prize structure, ticket cost, and more

The Kerala Lotteries Department released the Monsoon Bumper BR-98 and the first prize winner will get a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore. The Monsoon Bumper lottery draw will take place on July 31.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department released the Monsoon Bumper BR-98. All Kerala Monsoon Bumper 2024 Lottery sales started on May 29, after the result announcement of Vishu Bumper. Monsoon Bumper Tickets are now available at all Lottery Counters in Kerala. The department decided to print 54 lakh tickets for sale.

Cost of Monsoon Bumper BR-98: Rs 250

Draw Date: July 31, 2024

Draw Time: 2 pm

Here's the prize structure of Monsoon Bumper BR-98:

1st Prize: Rs 10 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 5000

6th Prize: Rs 1000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 250

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Latest Videos