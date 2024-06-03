Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-98: First Prize is Rs 10 crore! Check prize structure, ticket cost, and more
The Kerala Lotteries Department released the Monsoon Bumper BR-98 and the first prize winner will get a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore. The Monsoon Bumper lottery draw will take place on July 31.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department released the Monsoon Bumper BR-98. All Kerala Monsoon Bumper 2024 Lottery sales started on May 29, after the result announcement of Vishu Bumper. Monsoon Bumper Tickets are now available at all Lottery Counters in Kerala. The department decided to print 54 lakh tickets for sale.
Cost of Monsoon Bumper BR-98: Rs 250
Draw Date: July 31, 2024
Draw Time: 2 pm
Here's the prize structure of Monsoon Bumper BR-98:
1st Prize: Rs 10 crore
2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh
5th Prize: Rs 5000
6th Prize: Rs 1000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 250
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.