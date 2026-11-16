The Kerala State Lotteries Department is going to do the Bhagyathara lottery draw today (Monday 16th November 2026). It's draw number BT-80 and it's scheduled for 3.00 pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. The ticket holders are all waiting for the draw of course, hoping that their numbers will be one of the winners.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is going to do the Bhagyathara lottery draw today (Monday 16th November 2026). It's draw number BT-80 and it's scheduled for 3.00 pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. The ticket holders are all waiting for the draw of course, hoping that their numbers will be one of the winners.

First prize for Bhagyathara BT-80 is Rs 1 crore. There are a number of other prize categories as well in the lottery. The ticket price is Rs 50. The draw is part of Kerala's regular weekly lottery programme with Bhagyathara being held on Mondays.

The winning numbers haven't been published yet. The draw is at 3pm and the result list is due to be released after the draw has taken place. The precise time at which the full list will be available is not known so people should be looking for the official announcement rather than any numbers that may be out there on social media or various websites.

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Ticket holders should keep their original tickets safe and check the lottery name, draw number, series and ticket number very carefully against the result document when it is released. A match of just a few digits may not be sufficient to entitle you to a prize as the various categories have different rules and different number formats. Winners must adhere to the prescribed procedure of the Kerala State Lotteries Department for claiming any prize.

The Bhagyathara BT-80 result will be updated once the department has released the winning numbers. In the meantime the result is still unknown and no winning ticket can be said to have been won. The full result (including the 1st prize number and all the other prize category details) will be available following today's 3pm draw and can be verified via the department.

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