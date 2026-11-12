The Kerala State Lotteries Department has declared the results of the Karunya Plus KN-649 draw which took place on Thursday 12th November 2026 at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has declared the results of the Karunya Plus KN-649 draw which took place on Thursday 12th November 2026 at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram.

First prize is Rs 1 crore, second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are a number of other prizes available in various categories.

The winning numbers for Karunya Plus KN-649 are as follows. Ticket holders can compare their numbers to the published result list to see if they have won a prize.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-649 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – TBA

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – TBA

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 - TBA

Participants must verify the name of the lottery, the draw number, the ticket series and the number before confirming a win. Winners are to keep their original tickets and follow the Kerala State Lottery Department's prescribed procedure for claiming their prize.

The results should be cross checked with the official Kerala Government Gazette prior to making any prize claim.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 11/11/2026: Dhanalekshmi DL-77 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner