Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101 Results TODAY: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 20 crores?

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-101: The Kerala Lottery will announce the results of BR-101 on Wednesday (February 05, 2025) at 2 pm and the first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 20 crore. Keep refreshing this page at 2 pm for LIVE updates.
 

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101 Results february 05 2025 first prize rs 20 crores winning ticket anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-101: Kerala Lottery Results Christmas New Year Bumper BR-101 draw will be held today (Feb 05) at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Keep refreshing this page at 2 pm for LIVE updates.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery for the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Last year, the first prize was Rs 16 crore, however, this year it has been increased to Rs 20 crore. The second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners. The ticket agent of the first prize-winning ticket will get Rs 2 crore while agents of the second prize-winning tickets together will get Rs 2 crore. A total of 40 lakh tickets will be printed for sale.\

Check Prize structure for BR 101:

1st Prize: Rs 20 crores

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

9th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

10th Prize: Rs 400

Result Awaited

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days
 

 

