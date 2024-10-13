Kerala lottery Pooja Bumper BR-100: First prize is Rs 12 crore; Check prize structure, ticket cost and more

Thiruvananthapuram: Before announcing the Onam Bumper results on October 9, Finance Minister KN Balagopal released the official ticket of this year's Pooja Bumper BR-100. During the Navratri celebration, the Kerala Lottery Department conducts the Pooja Bumper lottery. This year also the first prize is Rs 12 crores. The cost of one ticket is Rs 300. The draw will be held on 4th December 2024.

Check prize structure of Pooja Bumper BR-100:

1st Prize: Rs 12 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5000

7th Prize: Rs 1000

8th Prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: Rs 300

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

The sale of tickets has started and the cost per ticket is Rs 300 (Ticket Price Rs 234.38 + 28% Goods and Services Tax).

The Government chooses a panel of judges, and the panel supervises the draw. The panel chooses one of them to serve as chairman. In order to conduct the draw, one must operate a machine that uses random technology, or in an emergency, one may use drums and coins, as appropriate. Only after demonstrating the draw machine's operation to the panel of judges and audience members will the draw begin.

Any number that is discovered to be repeating will always be cancelled, and the draw will be redone. The person in charge of recording the prize number must do so as soon as it is announced in a prize register, and the judges will later confirm this by signing it. Each judge present at the Lottery draw will verify the authenticity of the prize register once the draw is complete.

